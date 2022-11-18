PRINCESS Continued work to widen U.S. 60 between Coalton and Cannonsburg will require new traffic patterns — including a Ky. 5 detour — this winter in Boyd County, according to a news release.
Beginning at noon on Monday, contractors will make the following traffic changes along the U.S. 60 corridor:
• All U.S. 60 traffic will shift to new pavement east of I-64 at Coalton, from the BP station to Princeland Estates. Eastbound traffic coming from the interstate will be diverted right into new travel lanes. Westbound traffic coming from Cannonsburg will be diverted left just past Princeland, according to the release.
• All Ky. 5 traffic will be detoured slightly west using Princess Drive and a temporary U.S. 60 intersection while the existing intersection is closed for reconstruction.
• Princess Drive will be reconnected to U.S. 60 with a new bridge, and will follow the same traffic pattern as the Ky. 5 detour. (The Princess Drive intersection had been closed since spring.)
In case of inclement weather or construction issues, the traffic changes could be delayed.
All traffic changes will remain in place through this winter and into spring as construction continues along U.S. 60 from I-64 at Coalton to the Ky. 180 intersection at Cannonsburg.