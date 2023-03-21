GRAHN The Carter County School Board approved the purchase of the site that will house the consolidated high school and the architects that will lead the project on Monday night.
After years of discussion and months of planning, the board unanimously OK'ed the purchase of land to submit to the Kentucky Department of Education.
While the location of the specific plot wasn't announced during Monday's meeting, the site will be in a central point in Carter County, Superintendent Dr. Paul Green told The Daily Independent in August.
The new school will conjoin West Carter and East Carter High School and will include facilities such as a career and technical center and sports complex, with area to expand.
Per previous reports, Green said the district received millions during the pandemic to cover a newly renovated high school and career center but only allocated it for the east end.
If the district decided to undergo the renovation on the east side, West Carter wouldn't see any available budget for upgrades any time soon.
Therefore, according to Green, Carter County Schools began discussions to use the funds for a combined school in order for the westside to get the updates they too required, even if not by the state's standards.
After narrowing down the field of fields, the school district has now determined which site will house the new facilities and sent it on to the next level to be approved by the Department of Education.
"As of last week, everything is submitted," Green said during Monday's special meeting. After continuous tweaks of language, the proposal has been successfully submitted.
Once the Department of Education approves the purchase, the next phases of construction can begin.
Green said the decision to purchase the land was a "big step" and anticipates the purchase to be approved in the next two to three weeks.
Also on the agenda for Monday evening was the selection of the architectural firm that will head the project.
The Department of Education requires school districts to go through a selection process, Green said.
The pool began with eight different firms that were narrowed by the board to two during a meeting in February.
During executive session that was not open to the public, Green said the board interviewed the two firms and ultimately selected RossTorrant Architects as the firm for the project based on their experience in undertaking schools in eastern Kentucky.
Since the new school will be placed upon rural, rugged terrain, the board leaned toward RossTorrant due to their ability to manipulate and excavate during previous constructions and renovations, Green said.
"The board felt they had better experience," Green said.
RossTorrant operates out of Lexington and according to their website, have undergone construction in various corners of Kentucky, including sports complexes for the University of Kentucky.
The specific plans discussed thus far, however, are only hypothetical, Green said.
With the floor plans and design process expected to last several months, Green said that process would be much more transparent.
"Starting in probably April, we will begin having meetings and public forums to get input on what the actual building will look like," Green said following Monday's meeting.
"We're excited to be moving forward with the project. We know it's a huge decision for Carter County. This is a huge opportunity but we also need to take our time to make the right decisions," Green said.
(606) 326-2652 |