GRAYSON As the pontoon approached land, Jack neared the stern, waiting to moor.
Not that he dislikes being adrift on Grayson Lake; on the contrary, the 7-year-old German shepherd mix enjoys a nice boat ride with his family.
Owner Alex Kuhn, 27, of Winchester, said the dog also recently discovered he also likes to camp, after Kuhn bought a trailer.
“I’ve had him since he was a pup and I always bring him,” Kuhn said. “He doesn’t get in the water much, but when we get close to shore, sometimes he’ll jump in.”
Marina owners Sid and Vicki Dickerson know the experience of having the love of a good dog at the lake.
Dickerson said Trevor, their Yorkshire terrier, is a bit of a mascot.
“He follows me everywhere,” Dickerson said. “We got Sea-Doos and he rode with me. If I get in, he gets in.”
He estimated about 20% of those on houseboats have their dogs with them; the pontoon users are less likely to bring their pet.
“We ask everyone keep their pets on a leash and don’t bring them unless you’re sure of their temperament,” Dickerson said. “Also, please clean up after your dogs.” Those renting boats are not allowed to bring dogs.
Caleb McDaniels, a Sandy Hook resident who works at the marina, said he enjoys seeing dogs at the lake, especially German shepherds.
“People bring all different breeds and sizes,” McDaniels said, noting they are all well behaved and friendly. “They’re no problem.”