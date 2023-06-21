Lake Cumberland is known high and low across the Bluegrass, but one might assume that it’s only famous in Kentucky (and amongst waterfaring Ohioans). But according to USA TODAY‘s 10 Best Lake Spots of 2023 poll, readers select Lake Cumberland as the best American lake to visit.
The nomination for Lake Cumberland was put together by what USA TODAY called their “expert panel.”
The article written on the poll results reads, “The southern reaches of Kentucky play host to Lake Cumberland, a 102-square-mile reservoir that’s split between five counties. Though originally created as a source of hydroelectric power, the body of water has become a top spot for outdoor recreation over the years, providing ample opportunity for both boating and fishing.”
Finishing just below Lake Cumberland are such names as Lake Havasu, Lake Superior, Big Bear Lake and Lake Champlain.
Read the whole list at https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-lake-2023/.
Michelle Allen, Executive Director for the Somerset-Pulaski County Convention and Visitors Bureau, handles much of the coordination of “the capital of Lake Cumberland’s” tourism.
Was Allen shocked at Southeastern Kentucky’s lake’s standing on this national list? Not really.
“I’m not surprised,” she said with a laugh. “We are very proud of our lake. We love to share our lake, and it’s just the crown jewel of our region.”
Allen wasn’t sure this article would see a big influx of tourism coming to Somerset, but she said this was an achievement to take pride in nonetheless.
“Of course we will (use it in marketing),” she said. “But I’m more proud of it for our community than using it as a tool, but absolutely will be a great tool for us.”