HANGING ROCK The Laidback Bar and Grille owners are hoping to start a new music tradition with the first Laidback Bluegrass Bash.
The Southern rock/bluegrass band Mountain Oyster Cult performed on Thursday; the band Frog Pond is scheduled to perform from 2 to 4 p.m. today; Elderberry Jam from 4 to 6 p.m.; Charlie Woods from 6 to 8 p.m.; and Wahoo from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Saturday will bring six bands to the venue: String Therapy and Seven Mile from noon to 4 p.m.; Dave Adkins Band and Billie Renee and Cumberland Gap from 4 to 8 p.m.; and Sammy Adkins and the Sandy Hook Mountain Boys and Turning Ground will perfrom from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Tickets, which are $30 for one day and $50 for the weekend, are available at the door. The Laidback is partnering with TownePlace Suites by Marriot in Ironton to offer rooms at a discount for those who attend the event.
Krista Ellison and business partners Jason Dotson and Patrick O'Neil bought The Laidback about four months ago, after leasing it for about a year. Ellison said many changes have been made.
“We have really changed the place completely around,” she said of the decor. The staff of 10 includes two cook and, she said, the kitchen is drawing customers.
“We have a little bit of everything — from wings and pizza to chicken wraps and Philly cheese steaks,” Ellison said. “We have one of the best fish sandwiches and the Laidback burger is phenomenal.” She said secret seasonings make the burger special, but both the fish sandwich and burger are big enough to share.
They have added slushy machines to use in drink making and are keeping stocked with high-end bourbon and imported beer.
Ellison, Dotson and O'Neil are all EMTs and all have business experience. Their hope is to offer a family-friendly place that will help boost Ironton.
“We're trying to bring people back into the Ironton area and bluegrass is one of the major things every person likes to follow and listen to,” Ellison said. “We also wanted to change the face of The Laidback so that everyone who comes to the area wants to stop here. We want it to be an all-around destination stop.”
It's also important to give back, Ellison said, noting under the new management, the bar has raised $60,000 through fundraisers for children with cancer and wounded veterans, but she said she hopes she can help anyone who needs it, much as she does in her job as an emergency medical technician.
“If we feel like we can help and it's a justified cause, if that person needs help, we will help them,” she said. “I'll do everything I can to help.”
The Laidback is open from noon to 2:30 a.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
