CATLETTSBURG For the first time in the city’s history, Catlettsburg Labor Day events have been canceled.
Catlettsburg mayor Faith Day said city leaders made the decision at Thursday’s city council meeting.
“It’s not something that was taken lightly,” Day said. “It wasn’t an easy event to put on. The police and fire departments took the lead. Gail (Sammons) and Glorious (Hensley) were involved and we always have the Miss Flame pageant. If affects a lot.”
The parade had been enjoyed by thousands for at least 50 years. Day said it had never been canceled before. “I didn’t want to be the one to cancel it,” she said, but she said she believes it’s the best decision for the health of area residents.
“If they keep the guidelines the way it is, there’s just no way,” she said. “We have 2,000 or 3,000 people, and how do you social distance them?”
She said she and council members had talked about the possibility of the cancellation for some time before the meeting.
“Based on all the recommendations, we’re just trying to keep each other safe,” Day said.
The city contributes money to the event. Day said it goes toward entertainment, a cost which varies every year, so the amount the city gives varies every year.
“By this time, we normally would have had the entertainment lined up,” she said. In addition, most entertainers have canceled their performances for the foreseeable future, so even if the Labor Day events moved forward, there would likely be no musical acts.
She said small businesses will feel the impact.
“When we have that many people in town, they visit our restaurants,” she said. “It’s like a big circle of life. Everything is affected.”
She said there hasn’t been any negative feedback about the decision.
“Everybody hates it because it’s a long-standing tradition, and everybody’s sad, but I think everybody understands,” she said. “I’d much rather keep our citizens safe than not. My thought is we’ll have a bigger comeback next year, hopefully.”
Catlettsburg Leadership Community Development Council member Gail Sammons said she has fond memories of the parade as far back as her teen years and said she hopes the city can find an alternative.
“I know we can’t do a Labor Day like we usually do, but we’ve talked about a drive-by parade,” she said, noting there wouldn’t be bands, but participants could decorate their vehicles and stay in their cars, but drive through town.
“I don’t want to say we missed a year,” she said. “I’d like to wait and see what September brings, see what the health department says and what Gov. Beshear says. Maybe there’s a glimmer of hope that we can do a drive-by parade.”
Also at Thursday’s meeting, the council:
- Awarded a bid to Mountain Enterprises to blacktop city streets.
- Accepted the resignation of councilman Johnny Marcum. Day said he resigned by letter because of health reasons.
“He loves this town, he loves the employees and he just wants to see this town grown and rebuilt,” she said, noting he has several on the council off and on for years. “I know it was very hard for him to turn in his resignation, but he has serious health issues he has to deal with. He’s a good asset to have and he’ll be missed on the council, but I understand his health is more important.”
(606) 326-2661 |