CATLETTSBURG After an extremely scaled-back Labor Day celebration in 2020, Catlettsburg is gearing up for its renowned event to be closer to normal and emphasize coronavirus safety.
Mayor Faith Day said the event, which will offer activities for three days, will not include a mayor’s reception.
“I had a hard time over the mayor’s reception,” Day said. “It’s a great time of fellowship, and even though it was going to be outside, it was going to be in an enclosed tent and I didn’t want to take a chance. I just didn’t want us to be a superspreader.”
Last year, the event included a drive-by parade and a fireworks display.
This year, COVID-19 protocols are in place. That includes social distancing, wearing a mask, washing hands and using sanitizer frequently.
Day said Tim England, Director of Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Office of Emergency Management, will be on hand to help distribute hand sanitizer.
England said some masks could be provided to those who want one but didn’t bring one.
“Most of the people who want to wear a mask will bring one with them,” he said. “We will have the hand-washing stations and sanitizer and we’ll encourage social distancing, but it’s up to the individual whether they do it.”
Labor Day events will include:
• Friday — Outdoor movie: “Wonder Woman 1984,” on 26th Street; presented by the Boyd County Public Library. Attendees should bring seating.
• Sunday — Gospel day, courthouse lawn; live music.
• Monday — Parade at 10 a.m., followed by live entertainment from The Party Bus, Chatteroi and Chaos; vendors; Monday night entertainment will include Davisson Brothers, Brothers Smith, Cole Chaney, John R. Miller and Rodney Atkins; attendees are asked to bring seating; 10 p.m. — Fireworks.
All events are free.
(606) 326-2661 |