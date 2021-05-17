State highway crews in Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lewis counties have already begun mowing rights of way along state highways, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Mowing operations in Bath, Elliott, Fleming, Mason, Nicholas and Rowan counties will begin this week. Exact dates of work vary by county, and work is weather-dependent.
The KYTC said motorists should slow down in mowing zones, which are marked by roadside warning signs, and watch for slow-moving tractor mowers. Safety vehicles will shadow mowers. While no lane closures are expected, please heed warning signs and follow directions of the mowing crew to keep yourself – and workers – safe.
Contractors will also begin mowing cycles for interstate, four-lane and other major state highways:
• The week of May 17, crews will begin work along I-64’s roadsides, medians and exit ramps. Work will take place west to east, starting in the Lexington area and mowing toward Ashland.
• Crews will start mowing along the AA Highway corridor beginning the week of May 24.
• Mowing work along the U.S. 23 corridor will be under way by June 1.
The KYTC asks motorists to help put safety first by slowing down and using appropriate discretion where crews are working.
In addition, roadside debris cleanup and tree clearing are ongoing across the region, especially in counties hardest hit by ice storms earlier this year. Motorists should watch for lane closures and flagged traffic along multiple state highways in northeast Kentucky this spring and summer.
Residents are also reminded that Kentucky law prohibits political or other advertising signs from being posted on state rights of way. Signs can be a hazard to motorists, and mowing crews, and will be removed. Owners of signs may retrieve them for a period of time after removal by visiting the state maintenance facility within their county.