CANNONSBURG A prominent member of a local shopping mall’s ownership group fired back after county officials voiced their opinion recently on the mostly vacant establishment.
Johnny Eggleston, of Eggleston Associates, Inc., sent a nearly four-page emailed response to The Daily Independent after Boyd County Judge-Executive Eric Chaney and Economic Development Director T.J. Morrison said the mall needs out of its current ownership following the forced closure of the Kyova Mall county clerk’s office branch — the power had been shut off.
Three businesses remain in the Kyova Mall, two of which are at least partially under the ownership of Eggleston and his group. The Treasure Chest, owned by Carl Felty and closed due to COVID-19, is not listed under the Kentucky Secretary of State business filings. Eggleston’s name is attached to both Callihan’s American Pub & Grill and Kyova 10 Theatre. Callihan’s is open. The movie theater is temporarily closed because of the pandemic. Rural King is closed off to the rest of the mall and operates autonomously.
Who and why?
Exactly who calls the shots when it comes to the Kyova Mall? Morrison said, for him, it’s been a source of confusion ever since the fiscal court met with Eggleston in early 2019.
That initial meeting was positive, according to both parties. Eggleston called it a “breath of fresh air” to have fiscal court representatives willing to do what it could to help the mall succeed.
The first meeting occurred in the Boyd County Courthouse. Eggleston brought with him Nancy Reynolds, the widow of the late Ron Reynolds. Ron Reynolds and Eggleston were business partners. Three active companies, according to the Kentucky SOS website, fall under the “Reyton” umbrella — Reyton Ace Property, LLC (where the former Ace Hardware was and current Dollar Tree sits), Reyton Ashland Theatre, LLC (Kyova 10, formerly under the Phoenix Theatres group) and Reyton Sussex, LLC (based in Florence).
Eggleston provided Chaney and Morrison a glimpse into why he was initially interested in the mall when Eggleston Associates, Inc. took over in 2005.
“My business partner, my business partner’s widow (existing partner),” he referred to the Reynolds couple, “myself and others are from Kentucky. We believe in Kentucky and the region.”
In the email, Eggleston emphasized how much “we really do care” about seeing the mall and the area prosper.
While Chaney and Morrison acknowledged that may be true, Morrison said the encounters were strange.
In their second meeting, Morrison expected for them to convene in their mall office. But “the (mall general manager) had 15-20 stray cats in that office, so we had to do that on the second floor at Callihan’s,” he said.
Eggleston presented a bunch of maps, Morrison said. They weren’t officially development maps, Morrison said.
As Morrison recalled, during the lunch conclave, an early-1990s Toyota Camry with a 5-gallon bucket of pothole patch could be seen driving around the parking lot.
“They’d put in a shovel-load where there needed to be a truckload,” said Morrison, who added that there were also workers present “acting like they were fixing the lights.” It was a dog-and-pony show in Morrison’s eyes.
“It was pretty clear to us they were making the appearance of trying to do stuff,” Morrison said.
Morrison said he and Eggleston navigated the pothole-ridden parking lot together, and Eggleston said if a buyer was interested, he’d have the lot fixed then.
“That’s not how it works,” Morrison said. “Build-ready sites are a thing for a reason. Businesses aren’t going to deal with promises. With Mr. Eggleston, you’re not dealing with a typical businessman.”
Morrison said one party interested in potentially purchasing the mall reached “the table,” which prompted the appearance of Marshall Dosker. One moment in that meeting became the confusion catalyst for Morrison, who thought Eggleston was essentially the sole owner, or, at least, the majority owner.
“Johnny asked to get some of the documents (from Dosker) and he flat out said no,” Morrison remembered. “It was very odd. … An offer was made and they rejected the offer.”
Dosker also emailed the newspaper, and identified himself as the attorney who has represented the ownership since it acquired the property and “watched them pour untold amounts of time and money into redeveloping a property that was even then in challenging times.”
Dosker recounted that meeting, too.
“(It) turned out to be interest by someone who seemingly wanted to buy the property at dramatically less than the land value,” Dosker wrote. “If some of the jobs that have been lost in the county were added back, it would be easier to redevelop this property.”
Could-haves? What’s next?
Over the years, the mall saw several anchor stores, including Sears in 2014 and Elder Beerman in 2018, depart.
“Those types of stores never paid a lot of rent but instead were a stable low-cost tenant who exited hundreds of properties — including the Kyova Mall — as people changed their habits,” Dosker said.
Steve & Barry’s “duped over a hundred well-known national retail property owners into investing in the Steve & Barry’s business model to drive traffic to the malls only to have Steve & Barry’s ownership default on the vast majority of their obligations in a pre-planned bankruptcy,” Dosker said. Eggleston called it a “Ponzi scheme” in which the owners invested and “lost millions of dollars.”
According to Eggleston, the owners had opportunities to put in peddler’s market-type businesses, but they didn’t agree to that “because we wanted the best for the county and region as well as we care for the people and businesses there.”
Eggleston said he has “ample documentation” to reflect some of the ideas discussed between the fiscal court and Eggleston regarding possible “great additions to Boyd County and the region.”
Among them: Amazon, Target, UK extension campus, data center, a home improvement store, sports complex, convention/conference center, hotel/motel and an entertainment complex.
Chaney said a call center has been “the No. 1 thing we’ve talked about,” but there’s always a stumbling block, he said.
“I ask for any information and how we can help, and ask if there’s something we can do, and it’s always, hey, I can’t talk about that. That’s a deal I’m working on,” said Chaney, referring to Eggleston’s response.
“And, look,” Chaney said. “I”m a private-sector guy. I believe way more in the private sector than government. … This isn’t me saying, ‘hey, you better sell the mall.’
“They own the mall. It’s their money; if they want to turn off the power and let it rot to the ground, that’s no skin off my back, they can do that. They own it,” Chaney said. “My comments come as a taxpayer and as a judge-executive of this county. I know the potential the mall has, this community knows the potential the mall has. I know the people of this community have hope and dreams of what the mall can be. … These are taxpayer opinions. The mall’s a hot topic.”
One popular idea among the public has been an outlet mall. However, Chaney said no outlet mall outfit has been interested because the 95-acre property is not visible from the interstate.
County help?
One of Eggleston’s sticking points, Chaney said, was getting the mall into an opportunity zone, which, according to the IRS, is an economic development tool that allows people to invest in distressed areas in the United States. There is an opportunity zone in the area, but the mall isn’t in it.
“We asked about getting into the newly approved opportunity zone — a zone which surrounds us yet we’re not a part of — to be told we can’t be and it would take an Act of Congress to be a part of it,” Eggleston said.
Said Chaney: “It literally does take an Act of Congress. … Johnny’s big push is let’s get that changed. I’d love for it to be an opportunity zone, but it’s not as simple as, boom, you’ve fixed the problem.”
That being said, Chaney said the fiscal court’s “arms are open; we’re here to help.”
Eggleston said Kentucky Power has been charging the owners an average of more than $23,000 per month during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said he asked for the county’s assistance.
“They have reached out to us,” Chaney said. “What do you want us to do? It’s not our responsibility to pay your bills. Whatever they worked out is between them and AEP.”
AEP spokesperson Cynthia Wiseman said she could not comment specifically on the power company’s relationship with the mall due to customer confidentiality.
Wiseman said the Kentucky Public Service Commission (PSC) ordered a moratorium to stop disconnecting customers for delinquencies or non-payment back in March.
“In other words, we have not disconnected any of our customers for non-payment for more than seven months,” Wiseman said.
About a month ago, she said, the PSC lifted this order. Kentucky Power customer service personnel, she said, immediately started working with customers to put them on a payment arrangement and for our business customers that would be a negotiated and agreed-upon plan.
“The terms of the arrangement party and are based on customer history and balance due,” she wrote. “If customers do not keep the arrangement, then they become at risk for disconnection.”
Eggleston also accused Kentucky Power of coming onto the property, violating an easement agreement, and removing trees to extend its power lines, “all without explanation, concern or willingness to pay the damages it created — for who or what.”
Said Wiseman: “I know that more than a year ago (May or June 2019), we put in a new ‘tie’ line behind the mall to upgrade our system. This tie line was built in accordance with the existing easement on the property. This was constructed to benefit the mall and the customers in the surrounding area for reliability purposes. It’s our practice to always work with property owners if we need access or easements and it’s also our policy to leave an area better than we found it.”
Unpaid rent?
The county clerk’s Kyova office and the Kyova branch of the Boyd County Public Library, which is currently closed due to COVID-19 and will relocate into the new branch being constructed on U.S. 60, have racked up multiple months of delinquent rent, according to Eggleston.
BCPL Director Debbie Cosper had not returned a mid-last-week phone call as of Sunday evening. As for the county clerk’s office, Eggleston’s assertion is correct.
When former county clerk Debbie Jones retired abruptly this spring, Susan Campbell became the interim clerk. Campbell said the office never received a bill for the Kyova branch like it did for Ashland. Campbell said her office manager inquired about it, but never received an answer from the mall’s general manager.
Jones said the rent, which included utilities, was $675 a month at Kyova. Plus, she said, they had a phone bill.
“That branch, as needed as it was, that was actually no money to spend out there,” Jones said.
Jones said she automatically paid the rent for the branch, which was installed in the late 1990s, at the first of every month before the office could even receive a bill. However, she said, the Kyova office ultimately did collect that monthly bill for record-keeping purposes.
High rent?
Despite widespread word across the community that would indicate otherwise, both Dosker and Eggleston denied high rent as an obstacle for tenants that have existed in the mall over the last 15 years.
Dosker said rent has been “factually well below market.” The Daily Independent emailed representatives of both the Huntington Mall and Ashland Town Center in order to comparatively analyze, however one was not returned and an Ashland Town Center spokesperson was unable to answer that question.
Eggleston said it was “aggravating to read” Morrison’s assertion that business owners would tell the economic development director about rent being four times what the market stand for rent would be. Eggleston called it “a joke.”
“Regarding rent, we’ve made every effort for anyone who had entrepreneurial ambition,” he said. “We’ve tried to make deals any way possible and I challenge you to find these people that say we’ve tried to charge four times the market. That’s just not true.”
The Daily Independent contacted a handful of former tenants, some of whom did not return a call or preferred not to comment.
Jeremy Holbrook, who had NextLevel606 across from the food court from February 2019 through March 1, 2020, said his rent was reasonable.
“I paid $550 a month for a lot of square footage,” he said. “I thought Kyova Mall was a great deal to lease from. I’ll just be honest, yeah, it’s run down, it’s out of date, there aren’t a lot of options in that place, but I had a good experience renting there.
“I found a couple dead rats in the back every once in a while,” he said, “but that’s going to probably happen anywhere.”
Holbrook, whose first two jobs were in that mall when it was called Cedar Knoll Galleria, said the ladies who worked in the office were “great to me.” He didn’t renew his lease, but it had “nothing to do with the mall.”
Two weeks later, he felt “blessed” to have exited when he did because of COVID-19.
Tal Callihan is not listed as the owner of Callihan’s under the Secretary of State filing. QI Services is the registered agent, just as it is for the movie theater — the same went for RJ Kahuna’s, Kyova Mall Cards and Gifts, LLC, and Knot Just Pretzels, LLC. On all of the above, Eggleston is labeled the manager and Dosker is the organizer. Callihan said he’s partnered with them, and that they “helped with the build-out.”
Callihan said he has the freedom to run his restaurant how he sees fit.
“I pretty much stay to my own, mind my own business and do my own thing,” he said.
Callihan has operated two restaurants there. RJ Kahuna’s closed in 2018, but “it had nothing to do with ownership.”
Dosker said the ownership group is amenable.
“The ownership of the mall will work hard to make the property work and redevelop it,” Dosker said. “They are open to any conversation that involves improving the property, redeveloping its vision and position in the market, or a complete change in ownership.”
Kyova Mall had previously fallen under Reyton Cedar Knoll, LLC, on web.sos.ky.gov. However, according to Secretary of State Michael G. Adams’ records, Reyton Cedar Knoll, LLC, did not file its 2020 annual report within 60 days after it was due. Accordingly, the Secretary of State administratively dissolved the limited liability company on Oct. 8, 2020. It is considered inactive and in bad standing. QI Services, however, is considered active and in good standing.
Eggleston replied to a follow-up phone call from the newspaper with a text message that he was unavailable on Friday.
EDITOR’S NOTE: Reporter Henry Culvyhouse contributed to this story.
(606) 326-2664 |