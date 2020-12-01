The Kyova Mall branch of the Boyd County Clerk’s Office is closed, much to the county clerk’s surprise.
County Clerk Kevin Johnston said the plan was to reopen the branch this week, however AEP informed him the power affecting that part of the mall was shut off and wouldn’t be turned back on.
That leaves just two locations — Catlettsburg and Ashland — for the county clerk’s office.
The three employees who had been working at Kyova Mall are staffed in the Catlettsburg office, Johnston said.
“We are working to find another location in the county as quickly as possible,” he said.
An AEP spokesperson said the company can’t comment on a customer’s account, specifically, but did say with a large facility like a mall, it is common to have multiple meters.
Callihan’s, the movie theater and Rural King aren’t affected by this change.
The Ashland office (335 16th Street) is open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday. The Catlettsburg office’s hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday — it is closed from 1-2 p.m. every day for lunch. Pandemic safety measures, including temperature checks, are in place at both spots, Johnston assured.
The recording room, or deed room, at the Catlettsburg is now open by appointment only. Call the office at (606) 739-5116 to make an appointment.