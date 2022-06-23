WASHINGTON Kentucky has received a grant from the USDA Food and Nutrition Service aimed at improving access to fresh produce for participants of the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, commonly known as WIC.
Grants are being awarded to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services and Maine Department of Health and Human Services, Center for Disease Control and Prevention and WIC Nutrition Program. Each will use grant funds to purchase mobile-friendly software or web-based services that streamline benefit delivery for participants, farmers and WIC FMNP state agencies and can help increase the use of benefits at farmers’ markets.
“Supply chain issues have affected families around the country, but fortunately, shopping at your local farmers market is one way to ensure immediate access to fresh produce,” USDA FNS Administrator Cindy Long said. “These mobile-friendly solutions make it easier for eligible WIC participants to buy fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables to help provide the healthiest start for their families.”
Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services will receive more than $50,000 in grant funding. The Kentucky WIC Program has partnered with the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program to identify a solution that the Commonwealth may implement to meet the needs of both programs, as well as simplify training for farmers who participate in both the WIC and Senior programs. The solution is usable from mobile devices and does not require a card. This modernization effort will streamline benefit issuance and transaction.
“One of the most important and rewarding goals we have at FNS is to ensure children have access to safe, healthy and nutritious food,” USDA FNS Southeast Regional Administrator Willie C. Taylor said. “We look forward to supporting Kentucky’s implementation of new technology to reach this goal.”