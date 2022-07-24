GILBERTSVILLE The Kentucky Sheriffs’ Boys & Girls Ranch opened for its 47th camping season on Monday, June 13, and has continued throughout the summer.
Camp ran throughout June and will continue going through the end of July, serving both boys and girls alternating weeks.
The Boys & Girls Ranch is a non-profit organization serving Kentucky’s youth through a camping program designed to build self-esteem while teaching them respect for themselves, others and law enforcement professionals.
The camp is free to campers, thanks to the dedication and support of sheriffs, members and contributors. The cost of serving the children is about $500 per week per child. Every bit of every donation directly benefits the camp.
Girls in attendance the week of July 18 are from the following counties: Boyd, Breckinridge, Franklin, Garrard, Graves, Greenup, Hardin, Hopkins, Lyon, Marion, Marshall, McCracken, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Owen and Russell.
Call (270) 362-8660 for more information about the ranch.