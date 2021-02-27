Kentucky Power is wrapping up restoration work today for customers in areas that suffered extensive damage, according to a company release. More than 59,000 customers lost power at the peak from three ice and snow storms that started on Feb. 10.
As of Friday, around 970 customers remained without power. Crews worked in all remaining areas to finish up restoration for remaining residential customers Friday and today. Some smaller, unique outages that may include outdoor lights, hunting cabins/vacation homes and barns will be worked over the next several days, according to Kentucky Power.
Call 1-800-572-1113 to get the most up-to-date and more specific estimated restoration information.
Visit kentuckypower.com, download the Kentucky Power app, visit the Kentucky Power Facebook page or follow @KentuckyPower on Twitter for more information.