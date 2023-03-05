After a windstorm made its way across Kentucky Power’s service territory on Friday and early Saturday morning as many as 18,000 customer outages were reported.
Power Outages and Restoration Times
Approximately 2,800 customers remain without power (Sunday) morning, after a very successful day of restoration Friday night and Saturday.
Out of the approximate 259 individual remaining outage cases, 182 have fewer than 10 customers on each outage.
Restoration will be 95% complete by tomorrow evening.
Storm Response Efforts
More than 600 Kentucky Power personnel, business partners and external resources are responding to assess damage and restore power. While the customer count has decreased significantly, there is a lot of work to do on these small outage cases. In many of these situations, the repairs are difficult to access and require manual climbing.
Stay Safe
• Stay away from all downed lines! If you encounter a fallen wire, keep yourself and others away from it and anything it may be touching. Call 911 and Kentucky Power immediately at 1-800-572-1113 to report.
• If you use a portable or RV generator, do not plug the generator into your circuit box.
• Additional safety tips are posted at Safety (kentuckypower.com)
For More info
• Customers can get specific information about the outages affecting their accounts via text message and/or email by subscribing to Kentucky Power outage alerts. To sign up, please visit www.kentuckypower.com/alerts.
• Customers can also report to our Customer Operations Center at 1-800-572-1113.
• Restoration Information also is posted on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/KentuckyPower and on Twitter at twitter.com/KentuckyPower or @KentuckyPower.