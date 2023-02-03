ASHLAND Despite being shot down by federal regulators in December, Liberty Power Company is still pursuing the purchase of Kentucky Power.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission declined to approve the sale of Kentucky Power and Kentucky Transco to Liberty on Dec. 15, stating there was insufficient evidence to show the sale wouldn’t affect customer rates.
According to Commissioner Willie L. Phillips, only five applications out of 1,976 filed in the last 10 years had been denied.
Liberty’s parent company, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., sent out a press release in mid-January to investors stating it was still pursuing the $2.85 billion deal. On Jan. 17, lawyers for Liberty and Kentucky Power sent a letter to federal regulators stating they would be submitting a new application in the case.
In state proceedings, Liberty has promised not to recover the cost of the sale through rate hikes. It also promised not to raise rates until the next rates are approved effective January 2024. Despite those promises, the feds say there isn’t enough proof.
In July, the Kentucky Public Service Commission signed off on the sale, with some modifications to the deal and some strong words towards American Electric Power, the parent company of Kentucky Power.
“Kentucky Power no longer being an affiliate of or managed by AEP will undoubtedly produce superior outcomes for customers as compared to the status quo,” the commission wrote.
To understand why the commission would take that stand, it requires looking at some of the issues surrounding electricity.
Wholesale power
In 2020, Kentucky Power’s service area of 165,000 customers saw a peak demand of 925 mega-watts of electricity, according to filings made with Kentucky regulators. That power was supplied from three principle sources --the Mitchell Power Plant in near Wheeling, West Virginia, the Big Sandy plant near Louisa and a purchased power agreement from the Rockport Generating Plant in Indiana.
While the plants are owned by AEP, Kentucky Power only owns the Big Sandy plant and half of the Mitchell Power Plant. The other half of Mitchell Power Plant is owned by Wheeling Power and the Rockport is owned by Indiana-Michigan Power.
Kentucky Power can on paper generate all the power it needs from its own plants, the Mitchell plant can provide 780 megawatts, the Big Sandy can provide 285 megawatts. These two plants combine are enough to meet 2020 peak demand, with another 393 megawatts available from the purchasing power agreement with Rockport.
In reality, that’s not the case – many times, it buys from PJM, a wholesale market that includes many AEP subsidiaries, as well as competing electric companies.
Purchasing from the wholesale market can cause wild fluctuations in the electric bill, thanks to the fuel adjustment clause established in the 1950s and codified in the late 1970s by the public service commission.
The clause allows for electric companies to recoup fuel costs from fluctuations in the market without having to open a case with the commission to adjust rates, which can be lengthy and complex.
Essentially, it acts as a "pass through" for the customer -- whatever the price of the fuel, it's on the customer to pay it.
According to a case opened by the commission in November 2022 into how the fuel costs can be mitigated, electric companies can only recover the costs from customers if the purchase of wholesale electricity is cheaper than generating it themselves.
If the purchase is more expensive the company, on paper, can’t recover. However, the commission only reviews the fuel adjustment every six months or two years, so there isn’t oversight in real time to see if the purchase was actually cheaper.
Coal fired plants, like the Mitchell and the Rockport, generally have fixed contracts on the price of coal, while natural gas (like the Big Sandy), is bought on the spot, so it is tied to fluctuations in the market.
A concern brought up by the commission is that since the cost of fuel is recovered through the customer, it doesn’t give much incentive for electric companies to generate power more efficiently and cheaply.
That’s not to say the electric companies always elect to buy wholesale -- sometimes they have to while doing needed maintenance on a plant.
The Kentucky Attorney General has laid the blame for high bills due to fuel costs at the feet of the Biden Administration, which has curtailed natural gas drilling in favor of green energy. Other parties, like the Kentuckians for the Commonwealth and the Mountain Association, have proposed an embracing green energy to end the reliance on fossil fuels that are subject to market fluctuation.
Nearly all -- including the power companies -- have asked the commission to loosen up its fuel adjustment clause regulations to allow for collection over a span of months rather from month to month.
For example, if the Fuel Adjustment Clause would make the January power bill go up by $100 for a household, under the current regime, that $100 would have to be paid in full. The proposed regulatory tweaks would allow the fuel to be paid in installments, such as $33 for January over three months.
The other tweak everyone seems to be in agreement on -- besides the power companies -- is stricter enforcement and more detailed reviews to suss out what is allowed and what isn’t allowed to be recovered from the clause.
When Liberty went before the Kentucky Public Service Commission to purchase Kentucky Power, it promised to put up a $40 million fuel adjustment credit for 12-to-18 months, as well as suspending a decommissioning rider for the old coal fired plant near Louisa for three years. That suspension was a bit of a gamble. Liberty said it hoped to get the General Assembly to allow for that decommission to be securitized (meaning outside investors could buy the debt) so the customers wouldn’t have to pay.
In total, that would’ve saved roughly $30 on the power bill.
Transmission lines
Obviously, when power companies purchase electricity wholesale, they don’t drive to the electricity store, back their trucks up and have the company load it in the bed and drive off to deliver it.
The electricity comes through transmission lines. In Kentucky Power’s case, those lines are owned by KY Transco as well as by itself. According to the public service commission, there’s growing concern that Kentucky Power is transferring its transmission lines over to KY Transco. To the layman, this might not sound like a huge a deal, but according to regulators, it effectively takes those transmission lines out of the commission’s regulatory oversight.
Since KY Transco doesn’t provide electricity directly to the consumer, it’s not considered a utility, according to the commission. As lines continued to be transferred to KY Transco, that means the costs of buying wholesale are charged by KY Transco to KY Power, ultimately to be paid by the customer.
The concern by the commission, as evidence in the 2020 rate case that led to a rise in the base rates on electricity, is that 90% of the expense on buying wholesale originates from companies and affiliates owned by AEP.
That’s led to customers in Kentucky Power’s territory effectively subsidizing other AEP owned companies, to the tune of $15 million per year over the last five years, according to the commission.
“AEP admitted that Kentucky Power’s annual transmission investment expense is greater than Kentucky Power’s transmission cost of service,” the commission wrote.
So basically, the Kentucky Power customers are getting overcharged to pad the profits of AEP as a whole, without benefiting the Kentucky Power system, according to the commission.
Kentucky Power told the commission since customers are getting electricity from the whole AEP East footprint, they’re not subsidizing anyone.
According to the commission, AEP has historically failed to invest into the Kentucky Power system, instead taking the money and investing it in more profitable areas. Kentucky Power has contended Eastern Kentucky has a declining customer base, so it can’t justify huge investments -- Liberty, according to the commission, has found Kentucky Power’s distribution system “was beneath industry standards.”
Since 1996, the commission has closely monitored AEP and Kentucky Power, leading to significant investments in grid updates. However, it still has a long row to hoe, as evidenced by the ice storm of 2021, which the commission noted “is a direct result of Kentucky Power’s and AEP’s choices regarding distribution investment.”
For its part, Liberty has said it will invest in the system and tap into the wider resources through its parent company to update the system. It also stated while it will stay in the wholesale market, it will study the best path forward for its customers.
But pulling out of the wholesale market won’t be easy. To become its own standalone zone with the PJM, it would need approval of a super-majority of the companies involved in the market.
The AG’s Office has argued against the Liberty sale on the grounds the rates would rise, in part due to losing AEP’s buying power on the wholesale market and due to the system updates. It said Liberty would try to recoup the costs of much needed updates through a rate hike -- that hike is currently on the table for January 2024, if a case is filed for it.
To mitigate the damage to customers, the AG’s Office asked for $578 million of the $585 million AEP would get in profit from the sale to be be used to pay off debts, reimburse Kentucky Power customers for the defacto subsidy and create a cost mitigation credit “as compensation for past and future harm” to customers.
The commission rejected that scheme, noting the sale wouldn’t proceed under those terms. However, it did order $30 million be paid back to customers for two years of subsidies paid by Kentucky Power customers to the wider AEP system. An additional three years of subsidy pay would be suspended, on the grounds that Liberty thoroughly investigate and come up with a plan to eliminate the arrangement.
Generation
Back dropping all this are two major deadlines: December 2023 and December 2027.
In December 2023, the contract to buy electricity from the Rockport Plant is set to expire, which will see 393 megawatts out of the equation. Liberty said it will not be looking to extend that contract, per the filing by the Kentucky Commission.
The Mitchell Plant in Wheeling is a bit more complicated. It was slated to retire in late 2023 if it didn’t meet certain environmental requirements from the feds.
Under the arrangement between Kentucky Power and Wheeling Power struck in the 2013 purchase of the plant, each had a 50/50 interest in the plant, but Kentucky Power would handle the operations. So essentially, all employees working the coal fired plant were employed by Kentucky Power, even though the plant is about three hours away from the Kentucky border.
Faced with environmental regulations to clean up the plant’s emissions, Kentucky Power requested the Kentucky Public Service Commission to issue certificates that would allow the plant to remain opened up until 2040. The cost of the entire project would be $67 million for Kentucky Power.
It only cost $18 million for Kentucky Power to do a necessary fix to keep the plant going into 2028.
The commission, citing the possibility of cheaper options for electrical generation than limping the plant along, approved the measure to keep it going through 2028, but declined the full project.
The commission said a sudden shutdown of the plant would force Kentucky Power to buy from the wholesale market, which is prone to fluctuation.
The West Virginia Public Service Commission was fine with keeping the plant open into 2040 and signed off for Wheeling Power to go ahead with it.
With a split decision between two states, Kentucky Power turned over its operational control of the plant to Wheeling Power and is set to walk away from the plant entirely in 2028.
That means within five years, the bulk of Kentucky Power’s generating capabilities -- 780 megawatts -- will be off the table, leaving only the Big Sandy plant that runs off natural gas.
Liberty told the Kentucky Public Service Commission that it will use a combination of short-term power purchases and renewable energy projects to get to 2028, with an ultimate aim to “green the fleet.”
In its plans to the commission, Liberty has drawn parallels between Kentucky Power’s footprint and a four-state area of Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma and Arkansas it calls the “Empire District.”
Within that district of 177,000 customers, it puts out 600 megawatts with wind energy and 540 megawatts with a “combined cycle natural gas” plant. Those plants run off natural gas, but also create steam to keep running the plant, essentially stretching out the bang-for-the buck with the gas. A remaining 614 megawatts servicing the area come from a combination of coal, straight natural gas and hydro-electric.
“Liberty asserted that it achieved significant operation and maintenance savings to Empire District’s customers after Liberty acquired Empire District, and increased safety and outage incidents,” the commission wrote.
But a switch to a “green fleet” or more efficient gas plants will come at a price. Within other regions of Liberty, it spent $600 million in renewable investments, with an estimated customer savings of $125 million over 20 years.