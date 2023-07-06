ASHLAND Residents in the Kentucky Power Service area could see an increase of between $35 and $48 to their monthly bill, according to a filing last week in the company’s rate change case.
Last week, Kentucky Power formally submitted its application for a rate change, in accordance with the Kentucky Public Service Commission’s ruling in 2020 to undergo a rate review in 2023.
The vast majority of bills will see an 18.3% raise, according to a recently released customer notice of rate adjustment — that’s on the flat rate, which generates an additional $54.99 million in annual revenue for the company, per the filing.
On the monthly bill, that will work out to $35 per month, according to the filing.
According to Kentucky Power spokesperson Sarah Nusbaum, most Kentucky Power customers use regular flat-rate billing.
Customers on load-dependent arrangements — taking electric based on usage of pieces of equipment like space heaters and water heaters — could see their monthly bills increase up to $48 a month, per the filing.
Nusbaum said most residents don’t use that kind of service.
Under the rate proposal, Kentucky Power proposed performing “financial hedging” with the PJM market for wholesale purchase of power from outside the Kentucky Power system.
Wholesale purchases lead to volatility in pricing, due to the price of fuel fluctuating from day-to-day to create it. Power companies in Kentucky can recover that cost through the “fuel adjustment clause” which is supposed to be a pass through for customers to pay the fuel cost.
The fluctuations in those costs in recent years — with some customers reporting they’ve seen nearly $100 increases month to month — led the public service commission to open an investigation into the practice in late 2022, per the request of the Kentucky State Senate.
Commission records show that investigation — being conducted industry-wide — is still open.
According to a report by the Kentucky Lantern, the commission threatened fines after Kentucky Power requested to recoup $11.5 million by paying $3,500 per megawatt hour from the PJM during the deep freeze in December 2022. Per that report, June’s wholesale value was $35 per megawatt hour.
Kentucky Power said the “financial hedging” would smooth out the month-to-month bill. Nusbuam said the program will allow for forecasting on fuel prices, but said it’s impossible to know for sure what the impact will be on customers’ bills.
“Because fuel prices are driven by macroeconomic and commodity price changes, there will always be some degree of volatility. However, through this financial hedging program, fuel costs will be more known in the future. It’s impossible to determine how much volatility the hedging program will save in costs going forward because the market for fuel and purchased power changes constantly. It’s also important to note that fuel and purchased power expenses are only a portion of a customer’s bill,” Nusbaum wrote in an email.
Nusbuam said season usage is not a factor in the bill, calling the idea that winter rates are more expensive than summer rates a misconception. She did state on average, residential customers use 50% more energy than the national average.