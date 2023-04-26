ASHLAND In a report filed last month by Kentucky Power to state regulators, the company stated it planned on cutting its greenhouse gas emissions by 90% compared to its 2005 output.
In its 2022 Integrated Resources Planning Report, Kentucky Power stated it intends to add 800 megawatts of new solar and 700 megawatts of new wind power generation to the grid, with the majority complete by 2028.
The report is a 15-year plan submitted by the company to explain what it intends to do in its service area. While it was supposed to be submitted last year, state regulators allowed Kentucky Power to submit it in March 2023 due to the now nixed sale to Liberty Power.
That date coincides with Kentucky Power's walk-away from the Mitchell coal-fired plant up in Wheeling, which currently supplies roughly half of the grid's power in the company's service area.
The company stated it intends to take advantages of the tax incentives for green energy in the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act passed by along party lines last year in Congress.
In addition to the addition of solar and wind, Kentucky Power also said it intends to a combined gas turbine plant — which runs off natural gas and steam — for an additional 480 megawatts. Bolstering that would be a 50 megawatt storage battery the grid as well, Kentucky Power stated.
However, there is a caveat. The company would need an extension on its already existing Big Sandy gas plant for another 10 years, it said.
Per its report, Kentucky Power said the highest peak demand was in 2005, when it saw a nearly 1,700-megawatt demand in the winter and nearly 1,400-megawatt demand in the summer.
While current estimates aren't finalized, Kentucky Power stated the cold snap around Christmas 2022 saw only a peak demand of 1,359 megawatts in the service area.
The company stated it anticipates an annual decrease of 0.6% of the population, which will result in a 0.7% decrease each year in residential customers and a 0.2% decrease in industrial customers.
However, the company anticipates 2% growth in commercial sales, which would see an overall 0.2% growth in sales. However, the company expects peak demands — huge spikes — inside the territory to lower each year by 0.3%.
During the transition, the company states it expects to buy 70-80 megawatts from the energy markets through 2026 and will probably need to buy an additional 407 megawatts from the markets in 2028 during the transition from Mitchell.
Customers could see high fuel costs there, since purchases from the market are dependent on the cost of fuel at time. Power companies by law can pass those costs directly to the customer in what's called a "fuel adjustment clause."
The public service commission is still conducting a review into the clause and how it affects customers, which it opened last year.
Cost estimates on both gas and coal in the energy markets are expected to lower over the course of the 15 forecasts, according to Kentucky Power. However, all predictions are only accounting for normal weather for the climate — not extreme heat waves and polar vortexes.
(606) 326-2653 |