ASHLAND Kentucky Power recently awarded a $60,000 economic development grant to support the mission of One East Kentucky. The grant is funded through the Kentucky Power Economic Growth Grant (K-PEGG) program, according to a news release.
One East is a privately funded, regional economic development organization serving serving nine Kentucky counties: Floyd, Johnson, Knott, Lawrence, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Perry and Pike.
The K-PEGG grant is specifically slated to assist with administrative, travel, business recruitment and marketing costs; the costs of obtaining meetings with potential new employers; and the cost of attending economic development conferences.
The organization’s goals for the grant are focused on economic growth and job creation, according to the release.
Over the next three years, One East endeavors to create 1,500 new jobs by targeting more than 250 companies for economic development purposes in the nine-county region. The organization also plans to complete other project requests from the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development as well as Site Location Consultants.
The KPEGG program assists in the funding of economic development programs that promote the creation and retention of manufacturing and/or industrial investment and jobs. The program is a partnership between Kentucky Power and its customers.
Grant applications are reviewed by a committee comprised of employees and delegates of the Kentucky Association of Economic Development and the Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet. Visit kentuckypower.com/development for more information.