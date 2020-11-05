ASHLAND Kentucky Power recently awarded a $25,000 gift to the City of Ashland, according to a press release from Kentucky Power.
The grant from the American Electric Power (AEP) Foundation and Kentucky Power will go toward supporting efforts outlined in the Ashland Downtown Development Plan.
The Destination Ashland team formed following a visit from downtown revitalization specialist Roger Brooks last year. The team is a temporary steering committee working with the City of Ashland, Visit Ashland and Ashland in Motion to schedule and facilitate 250 days of activity in Ashland’s central business district (The District) including the branding and marketing plan.
The City of Ashland will use the funds to purchase outdoor games and additional seating for Broadway Square, according to the press release. Signage and string lights are also included in Ashland’s plan.
“The Destination Ashland team is working toward providing a creative and inviting space to spend time with friends and family in our downtown; a community living room with an atmosphere that will not only invite residents but visitors as well,” said Michelle Grubb, Ashland’s public information officer.”We are thankful for the generous donation of Kentucky Power and the AEP Foundation that will catapult this revitalization project, improve the quality of life and invest in our city’s future.”
Said Brett Mattison, Kentucky Power president and chief operating officer: “Kentucky Power focuses on providing quality services not only in product but also in its community partnerships. The investment in Ashland’s downtown revitalization project is an example of our commitment to giving back through the AEP Foundation.”
Kentucky Power, with headquarters in Ashland, provides electric service to approximately 165,000 customers in 20 eastern Kentucky counties.