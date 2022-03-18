The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $1,188,339 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.
County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP)
CAIP provides Kentucky agricultural producers with cost-share assistance on practices to allow them to improve and diversify their current farm operations. CAIP covers a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in its 11 investment areas, including, but not limited to, bees and honey; equine; forage; beef and dairy cattle; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; timber and technology, as well as energy efficiency and production; farm infrastructure and water enhancement; marketing; and value-added production.
Nine CAIPs were approved by the board totaling $1,032,714:
• Bath ($263,799)*
• Carter ($33,756)*
• Jessamine ($24,500)
• Logan ($76,447)
• Madison ($235,000)
• Owen ($50,000)
• Rowan ($103,712)
• Spencer ($135,500)
• Taylor ($110,000)
Deceased Farm Animal Removal (DAR)
The Deceased Farm Animal Removal Program serves as a measure to facilitate the coordination of environmentally sound and cost-effective disposal of deceased livestock for Kentucky producers.
Three DAR Programs were approved by the board totaling $15,000:
• Bath ($5,000)
• LaRue ($2,500)
• Mason ($7,500)
Shared-Use Equipment Program
The Shared-Use Equipment Program assists broad-based community organizations with the purchase of farm equipment. The equipment purchased is made available for producer use in a specific county on a leased basis.
Two Shared-Use programs were approved by the board totaling $25,625:
• LaRue ($17,250)
• Pulaski ($8,375)
Youth Agricultural Incentives Program (YAIP)
YAIP encourages youth to engage in and explore agricultural opportunities.
Three YAIP programs were approved by the board totaling $115,000:
• Bath ($30,000)
• Logan ($70,000)
• Owen ($15,000)
All application periods and deadlines for CAIP and YAIP will be advertised locally. Existing programs receiving additional funding.