The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board approved $1,188,339 for agricultural diversification and rural development projects across the commonwealth at its monthly board meeting.

County Agricultural Investment Program (CAIP)

CAIP provides Kentucky agricultural producers with cost-share assistance on practices to allow them to improve and diversify their current farm operations. CAIP covers a wide variety of agricultural enterprises in its 11 investment areas, including, but not limited to, bees and honey; equine; forage; beef and dairy cattle; goats and sheep; horticulture; poultry; swine; timber and technology, as well as energy efficiency and production; farm infrastructure and water enhancement; marketing; and value-added production.

Nine CAIPs were approved by the board totaling $1,032,714:

• Bath ($263,799)*

• Carter ($33,756)*

• Jessamine ($24,500)

• Logan ($76,447)

• Madison ($235,000)

• Owen ($50,000)

• Rowan ($103,712)

• Spencer ($135,500)

  Taylor ($110,000)

Deceased Farm Animal Removal (DAR)

The Deceased Farm Animal Removal Program serves as a measure to facilitate the coordination of environmentally sound and cost-effective disposal of deceased livestock for Kentucky producers. 

Three DAR Programs were approved by the board totaling $15,000:

• Bath ($5,000)

• LaRue ($2,500)

• Mason ($7,500)

Shared-Use Equipment Program

The Shared-Use Equipment Program assists broad-based community organizations with the purchase of farm equipment. The equipment purchased is made available for producer use in a specific county on a leased basis.

Two Shared-Use programs were approved by the board totaling $25,625:

• LaRue ($17,250)

• Pulaski ($8,375)

Youth Agricultural Incentives Program (YAIP)

YAIP encourages youth to engage in and explore agricultural opportunities. 

Three YAIP programs were approved by the board totaling $115,000:

• Bath ($30,000)

• Logan ($70,000)

• Owen ($15,000)

All application periods and deadlines for CAIP and YAIP will be advertised locally. Existing programs receiving additional funding.

