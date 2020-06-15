The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 9, has issued a traffic advisory for Ky. 538 (Shopes Creek). The road will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday to thru traffic in Boyd County for pipe replacement work.
Kentucky Department of Highways crews will close part of Ky. 538 in Boyd County this week to replace a drainage pipe under the roadway.
Beginning about 8 a.m. Tuesday, the road will be closed between Hickory Hills and Bayless Hill (mile markers 1-2) just east of U.S. 60 for two days, or until complete. Message boards will be used to communicate changes. Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.