Part of Ky. 207 in Greenup County near Flatwoods will be closed next week for slip repairs.
Beginning about 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, state highway crews will close Ky. 207 at the 14-mile marker between Tom Road and Reid Street to rebuild roadway shoulders and stabilize an embankment slip.
The work, and road closure, will continue through Friday, Aug. 7, or until complete. Barricades will be in place at Tom Road and Reid Street with only local traffic allowed past those points.
All through traffic should detour. Traffic to and from downtown Flatwoods and the Industrial Parkway (Ky. 67) or Ky. 503 areas may reroute using Ky. 693 and U.S. 23 to the Industrial Parkway or Ky. 503. Road work schedules are subject to change depending on weather conditions. Motorists are asked to heed all warning signs, slow down in work zones and remain aware of workers and construction equipment when traveling.