An embankment failure has closed Ky. 1 in Greenup County just north of the Carter County line until further notice. Detour via KY 67 (Industrial Parkway), other routes.
Pavement has collapsed where flooding washed away part of the embankment on KY 1 at milepoint 0.4 between Hopewell Road and KY 3306 (Tunnel Branch). The highway will remain closed at that location until crews can stabilize the slip. If possible, one lane could reopen Thursday, but motorists should be prepared for a lengthy road closure.
Traffic may detour between the Greenup and Grayson areas using KY 67 (Industrial Parkway) and I-64 through Carter and Boyd counties, or use other local routes.
Motorists should note that KY 2 is not a suitable detour as it remains closed at KY 3307 a few miles west of US 23 at Greenup due to flooding.