High school journalism students in Louisville unveiled disturbing contents amid Kentucky State Police training literature as a result of an open-records request.
As several media outlets, including the New York Times, reported over the weekend, at least a portion of KSP once trained its cadets using a slideshow that included quotes from Nazi Germany leader Adolf Hitler and Confederate general Robert E. Lee.
The slideshow implored troopers to “be the loving father, spouse and friend as well as the ruthless killer.”
One slide quoted Hitler from “Mein Kampf,” stating, “The very first essential for success is a perpetually constant and regular employment of violence.”
Another slide says warriors “always fight to the death, they never quit.”
According to the NYT, Morgan Hall, of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet, said the slideshow was removed in 2013.
Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods, who was a member of the Kentucky State Police from 1984-2004, said the usage of Hitler quotes was “terrible.”
“For someone to quote Hitler in training to do with American police, that’s just unacceptable,” Woods said. “There were never any Adolf Hitler quotes when I went through training there. The training was always upbeat and geared toward community policing.
“We should be teaching our people to survive with minimal force used necessary,” Woods added.
Gov. Andy Beshear weighed in.
“This is absolutely unacceptable,” he said. “It is further unacceptable that I just learned about this through social media. We will collect all the facts and take immediate corrective action.”
The slideshow appears to have been created by retired captain Curt Hall, who served as an assistant commander at the police academy from 2005-15.
Two DuPont Manual students obtained the PowerPoint for the Manual RedEye, the school’s newspaper.
The Daily Independent reached out to KSP Post 14 in Ashland for comment on Sunday evening and will update this story with its response.
(606) 326-2664 |