OLIVE HILL A 26-year-old Olive Hill man is in custody after brutally beating another man Tuesday with a metal rod, according to Kentucky State Police.
Travis Plummer has been charged with first-degree assault in connection with the incident, as well as a parole violation, according to Carter County Detention Center records.
A KSP news release states Plummer walloped the man at a home on Democrat Hill, cutting the victim’s head, breaking his leg and leaving him with possible brain injuries.
The victim was found lying in a roadway following the attack, according to troopers.
According to the news release, the victim was taken to St. Claire Medical Center, before being transferred to University of Kentucky Hospital.
Troopers said the victim is in critical, but stable condition.
The assault is under investigation by KSP Det. David Boarman.