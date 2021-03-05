OLIVE HILL Kentucky State Police announced troopers recovered a stolen truck this week, according to release published by Trooper Shane Goodall.
On Goodall's official Facebook page, KSP announced a state trooper arrested Kevin Barker in the area of Barker Flats Road in connection with an investigation into a stolen truck used in the commission of another theft.
While attempting to detain multiple suspects, Barker made a run for it, according to Goodall.
The trooper caught up to Barker and took him into custody, KSP said.
Barker has been charged with third-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, second-degree fleeing or evading, receiving stolen property less than $10,000 in value and a bench warrant.