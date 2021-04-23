GRAYSON The heat was on in Carter County after Kentucky State Police stepped up patrols on 4/20, busting five suspects on various drugs and gun charges.
During a 24-hour period from April 20-21, KSP took in five folks for booking on meth and heroin trafficking charges, seizing heroin, meth and four guns.
Derrick Harper, of Detroit, Rocky Parson, of Olive Hill, William Lawson, of Grayson, William Lawson Sr., of Grayson, and Bambi Waugh, of Olive Hill, were all taken in the charges.
On April 22, troopers busted out a search warrant on Stinson Creek, seizing fentanyl, meth, coke, digital scales (not a drug, but a measuring device) and a large amount of cash.
Kristin Moore was ultimately charged with trafficking in the aforementioned narcotics.
The same day, troopers also conducted a traffic stop and took in Jason Hall on a DUI, traffic infractions and a simple possession of heroin charge.