Kentucky State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a Grayson man who has been missing since June 6.
Terry Lee Williams, 70, was last seen at the PNC Bank in Sciotoville, Ohio, withdrawing money. Williams was last seen wearing a tan booney hat, a gray long sleeved gray shirt, state police said.
He was seen driving a 2012 GMC Canyon.
Trooper Ethan Hartsell of the Ashland Post is leading the investigation.
Anyone with any information about Williams' whereabouts is asked to contact Hartsell at 606-928-6421.