LLOYD One man was killed Wednesday morning following a crash involving two pickup trucks and a tractor trailer.
Kentucky State Police said Philip Richard Konopka, 42, of Grayson was killed just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday.
Troopers say a pickup truck was traveling southbound on the AA Highway when it crossed the center lane headed toward a tractor trailer traveling southbound.
Konopka was traveling behind the semi, according to KSP.
The driver of the semi-truck attempted to avoid collision, but the northbound pickup crashed into the side of the tractor trailer, causing the pickup to spin out of control — eventually crashing into Konopka’s truck.
The AA was closed for several hours on Wednesday but has since reopened as of 4 p.m.
The driver of the southbound pickup was flown to Cabell-Huntington Hospital and details of their condition are unknown.
The driver of the tractor trailer sustained no injuries.