HITCHINS Kentucky State Police have released the identity of a missing man stemming from a discovery of a pickup truck in a rural pond.
KSP said Douglas E. Turley, 53, of Greenup, is unaccounted for after his truck was located in a pond with seemingly no sign of him.
Divers from Ashland Fire Department responded to search the pond on Monday and the truck has since been extracted.
The discovery came after a concerned neighbor reported seeing tire tracks headed toward the pond, advising law enforcement it had been a couple days since he had last seen his neighbor.
Turley is 6 feet tall, about 190 pounds and has graying light brown hair.
KSP Post 14 is handling the investigation.