MARTIN Despite small-town rumor and speculation, Kentucky State Police Post 9 say no arrest has been made in connection to the murder of 39-year-old Amber Spradlin.
It was largely believed an individual turned themselves in early Thursday morning, but Trooper Michael Coleman says that’s only “semi-true.”
Coleman said an individual came forward to have a conversation with detectives after KSP had difficulties locating them to gain any additional information.
The male subject had no warrant or requirement to speak with detectives and wasn’t declared a person of interest, rather they came in only on their own discretion, Coleman said.
Coleman added detectives are extensively working the case and are hoping to release solid information soon.
Spradlin’s death was determined as a result of foul play after her body was discovered at a residence on Arkansas Creek in Martin on June 18.