GREENUP A Greenup County man with a lead foot and a stolen F-150 was no match for Kentucky State Police last week, according to court records.
A criminal citation filed Feb. 24 shows a state trooper was sitting in the parking lot of a gas station on Ky. 8 when a white pickup truck flew past and slipped off the right shoulder of the road.
The trooper hit his emergency lights to pull over the truck, but the motorist hit the gas, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph, according to court records.
The pursuit was continued to Ky. 10, until the truck pulled over to the side of the road and driver exited to lay on the ground, records show.
Following the arrest, the trooper ran the truck’s VIN number and discovered it was stolen out of Greenup County, records show.
Brandon Long, 34, was charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, third-offense DUI, receiving stolen property in excess of $10,000 in value and multiple traffic violations.
Long is currently being held at the Greenup County Detention Center on no bond, according to the jail website.
