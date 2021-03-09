Ronald L. Caudill, 80, of Lucasville, Ohio, passed away, March 4, 2021, in Kings Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. He was born in Minford, Ohio, June 27, 1940, a son of the late John Caudill and Della Wheeler Caudill. Preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Caudill, June 14, 2020…