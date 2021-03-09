OLIVE HILL An Olive Hill man is dead following a car crash Monday evening Kentucky State Police suspect involved alcohol.
The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. when Chad David Sparks, 47, lost control of his vehicle at the 163 mile marker on eastbound I-64, according to Trooper Shane Goodall.
Sparks went off the right shoulder and struck a guardrail, causing him to shoot across the both lines of traffic and into the cable located in the median, Goodall said.
Upon impact, Goodall said Sparks, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.
At this time, Goodall said alcohol is suspected in the crash.
“There's a lot of factors here that if he had changed one thing, he might've survived this,” Goodall said. “It's a shame.”
In addition to KSP, the Carter County Sheriff's Office, the Carter County Coroner's Office, the Grayson Volunteer Fire Department and the Grahn Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.
