A man who entered an unauthorized area of Rush Off-Road Park died late Friday night after his side-by-side tumbled down a hill, a Kentucky State Trooper has confirmed.
Trooper Shane Goodall said 35-year-old Adam Burns — address is unknown at the time, but he is believed to have ties to Ohio — was ejected from his Polaris RZR after tumbling down a hill at the park between 10 and 11 p.m. on Friday.
Goodall said while Burns was at the park, he was in an authorized area when the accident occurred. Burns was trying to climb a hill in the side-by-side when the vehicle tumbled backwards, according to the trooper.
The trooper stressed alcohol was not a contributing factor, nor were any modifications made to the machine that hurt its safety features.
“The failure to wear the seat belt is the cause of this fatality,” Goodall said. “It's a shame. You're out there trying to have a good time and this is the last thing you want to have happen.”
Burns was pronounced dead on the scene at 11:23 p.m., Goodall said.
Rush Off-Road owner E.B. Lowman said he is grieving for Burns' family.
“We are devastated about what happened and our sincerest condolences go out to his family,” Lowman said. “It’s a terrible thing to have happen.”
Lowman said the fatality is the third in the park in its nine years of operation. Lowman, an off-road enthusiast, said off-roaders should “wear all your safety gear and have respect for your vehicle.”
Here are some other safety tips from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources:
• Ride only on designated trails at a safe speed.
• Always wear goggles, long-sleeves, long-pants, gloves, boots and DOT compliant helmets.
• Never ride on paved roads expect when crossing.
• Ride ATVs that are the right size for you.
• Supervise youngsters when they are riding ATVs.
• Wear a seat belt.
• Do not ride under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
• Take a hands-on or online safety course.
• Carry only the number of passengers rated to your machine’s specifications.
