ASHLAND Kentucky State Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a homicide victim found Saturday in a shallow grave off of East Park Drive in Boyd County.
The victim in the case is a white man between the ages of 22 and 35 years old. Troopers said he was about 5-foot-8 and weighed about 140-160 pounds.
An autopsy Tuesday revealed the man died of a homicide.
A state police spokesperson declined to provide any more details in the case, citing the ongoing investigation.
If anyone has any information about the crime or the victim, please call KSP Post 14 at (606) 928-6421.