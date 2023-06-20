Kentucky State Police in Pikeville say foul play is suspected in the death of a 39-year-old Floyd County woman.
Amber Spradlin, 39, of Prestonsburg, was discovered by authorities Sunday at a home on Arkansas Creek in Martin following a notification of a deceased female.
Kentucky State Police report Spradlin suffered life-threatening injuries as a result of suspected foul play.
A “Justice for Amber” Facebook page has been created with several in the community appearing alarmed and demanding justice.
Protestors could be seen in front of a local restaurant on Tuesday where Spradlin worked as a hostess.
Spradlin’s body has been sent to Frankfort for autopsy.