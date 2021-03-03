WEST LIBERTY
Kentucky State Police is investigating a Saturday night fatal shooting involving a West Liberty Police officer, according to a news release.
Details into the shooting are scant, as KSP has stated it is withholding information in order “to protect the integrity of an ongoing investigation.” KSP further stated it is not policy to release information until “vital witnesses have been interviewed and pertinent facts gathered.”
The name, age or even gender of the deceased individual have not been released.
At 11 p.m. on Feb. 27, a state trooper stopped a vehicle in West Liberty for a traffic violation, per the news release. The trooper requested back up from the Morgan County Sheriff’s Department and the West Liberty Police Department, the release stated.
As the situation progressed, state police said a West Liberty officer fired his or her weapon and fatally struck the suspect in the traffic stop.
The shooting is being investigated by KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team, which investigates officer-involved shootings when requested by local departments.
KSP did not state when the investigation will be wrapped up, only stating “time lines to complete investigations vary based on the complexity of the case.”