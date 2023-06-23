LOUISA One person is dead and another is injured following a fire Friday morning on Oak Street in Louisa.
Trooper Shane Goodall, of Kentucky State Police Post 14, said his agency was called to the scene at around 8:30 a.m. to investigate the death.
“Where there was a death involved, we are asked to come out an investigate,” he said. “There was no foul play in this incident.”
Goodall said while troopers will work with state fire marshals to determine a cause of the blaze, preliminary evidence seems to show it was electrical.
Goodall also said KSP is currently training a trooper in arson investigations, who will be working side by side with fire marshals.
“Any time there’s a fire and a death, we bring him out so he can get some experience,” he said. “We hope to have him trained so we can do that portion of the investigation, too.”
The injured party was taken to Three Rivers Hospital in Louisa, Goodall said.