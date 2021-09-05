SOLDIER A man is claiming self defense after a stabbing occurred in Carter County on Saturday.
Witnesses told Kentucky State Police that Kevin Skaggs had stabbed Brock Porter following an altercation with Skaggs and a third party in the Soldier community of Carter County.
Porter was airlifted to a University of Kentucky hospital with life-threatening injuries after witnesses said he tried to intervene in a conflict between Skaggs and another person, according to KSP. Witnesses said Skaggs stabbed Porter.
KSP located Skaggs in Olive Hill, where he admitted he stabbed Brock. He claimed it was in self defense. According to KSP, his version of events differed “significantly” from witness testimony.
Skaggs was in possession of the knife he had used, as well as suspected heroin, according to KSP. Skaggs was lodged in the Carter County Detention Center and was charged with first-degree assault, possession of heroin (first degree, first offense) and two counts of failure to appear.
KSP Detective David Boarman continues to investigate the case.