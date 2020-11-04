MOREHEAD A Grayson man has been charged with attempting to have sex with minors in Rowan County, according to Kentucky State Police.
Gregory Rose, 53, was at the center of an investigation that led state police to discover he’d been trying to use one juvenile to recruit their peers to engage in relations with him, KSP said. Troopers also said Rose had approached two other juveniles for lewd acts as well.
Rose was picked up by the Grayson Police Department and charged with one count of promoting human trafficking and two counts of using an electronic communications system to procure minors. State Police said he was being held at the Rowan County Detention Center on his charges.