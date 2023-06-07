FALLSBURG A man is facing criminal charges after a standoff with the Lawrence County Sherriff’s Department and Kentucky State Police Monday evening.
Lawrence County Sheriff’s deputies requested assistance from KSP after receiving numerous reports of a suspicious male walking through yards and acting erratic around 7:30 p.m.
Troopers said upon contact, Matthew M. Chaffin, 41, of Louisa, ran inside a home containing weapons. A resident warned troopers Chaffin would not come out peacefully.
After lengthy negotiations by phone, Chaffin agreed to turn himself over and he was taken into custody without incident.
Chaffin was lodged at Big Sandy Regional Detention Center with a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer.