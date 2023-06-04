MOREHEAD Det. David Zimmerman has been honored by the Morehead Optimist Club through the club’s Respect for the Law Program.
Zimmerman’s KSP Post 8 Captain John Dowdy listed his many accomplishments on his nomination information, including hours of evidence collection, answering calls to dangerous crime scenes, solving cold cases, continuing education programs (which help enlighten the entire force) and presenting workshops in fields related to law enforcement to promote a better understanding of police work.
Zimmerman also is the unofficial coordinator for the Safe Schools Program and the treasurer of the Post 8 Shop with a Trooper Program, for which he has raised $25,000.
The Respect for the Law Program was developed in 1965, when Past Optimist International President Carl Bowen and former FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover came up with the idea, which turned out to be the fourth most popular program in the Optimist Club, with 1,5000 clubs participating annually. There have been more than a quarter of a million law enforcement officers honored by thousands of Optimist Clubs around the world for more than 50 years.
Club President Bill Redwine said the club will make a $250 monetary donation in honor of Det. Zimmerman to the Post 8 “Shop With a Trooper” program.