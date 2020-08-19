CATLETTSBURG Kentucky State Police charged an Ashland man over the weekend with molesting a girl over the course of a couple of years.

Larry R. Whitt, 61, was charged Sunday with first-degree sexual abuse. He is free on bond, according to the jail website.

A Boyd County criminal citation states on Aug. 15, the victim reported to authorities that Whitt had been sexually abusing her. After taking her statement, a trooper interviewed Whitt, who admitted to inappropriately touching the girl from when she was 11 until she was 13, according to the citation.

The trooper then got a warrant from the Boyd County Commonwealth's Attorney Office and took the suspect into custody, the citation states.

 

