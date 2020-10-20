GREENUP Kentucky State Police has charged a man with filing a false police report, after he said Greenup County deputies assaulted him on July 4.
The suspect, Donald Garrison, told KSP he had experienced excessive force while being arrested by the Greenup County Sheriff's Office. A KSP detective determined through his investigation that Garrison had been assaulted at a party he’d left prior to being stopped and arrested by Greenup deputies, according to a news release.
Multiple witnesses and video evidence from the party proved the injuries did not happen during his arrest, KSP said.
Garrison was lodged in the Greenup County Detention Center.