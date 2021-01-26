Five people were arrested last week for their parts in an alleged drug ring in the Owingsville area, Kentucky State Police has confirmed.
On Jan. 22, troopers received information about a narcotics trafficking ring, according to Post 8 spokesperson Trooper Scott Ferrell. Acting on that information, state police — with the help of the Owingsville Police Department and the Bath County Sheriff’s Department — rounded up the suspects.
While Ferrell could not put an exact number on the weight of the narcotics, he said it was a large amount.
The following people were charged in connection with the ring:
• Samantha E. Miller, 53, of Owingsville, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine (first offense), possession of marijuana, engaging in organized crime, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. She is at liberty on bond.
• Mitchell S. Miller, 26, of Prison, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine (first offense), possession of marijuana, engaging in organized crime, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held at the Rowan County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.
• Alexis L. McClurg, 23, of Salt Lick, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine (first offense), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence. She is at liberty on bond.
• Mark Miller, 52, of Mt. Sterling, was booked Friday on charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine (first offense), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence. He is being held at the Rowan County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.
• Jessie Day, 41, of Owingsville, was booked Friday on charges of on charges of first-offense heroin trafficking, first-degree trafficking of methamphetamine (first offense), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and a parole violation. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.
