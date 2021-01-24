GREENUP According to Kentucky State Police, a body has been located in the Ohio River at the Greenup Locks and Dam.
The body of a white male was recovered, but there was no identification located with the subject, according to police.
Police say there are no scars, marks or tattoos visible.
KSP is requesting assistance in identifying the subject. If you have any information or know of a white male who has been missing, notify KSP at (606) 928-6421. Criminal activity has not been ruled out at this time, however there is no further information available.
Greenup Country Coroner Neil Wright, South Shore Fire Department and Lloyd Fire assisted KSP at the scene.
The incident is under investigation by Det. Jeff Kelley.