FRANKFORT Kentucky State Police have announced 114 arrests of child internet predators this year, an increase from 2019.
According to a news release, the KSP Electronic Crime Branch — consisting of 16 detectives and nine civilians — worked 707 investigations and responded to 3,000 cybercrime tips over the year.
The KSP Electronic Crime Branch routinely partners up with the Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which involves several law enforcement agencies around the state.
That task force also received about 3,137 tips this year.
Gov. Andy Beshear thanked both units for the work they do.
“They do important work for Kentucky’s youth to help provide a better and safer state for our children to grow up in,” Beshear said in a press statement.