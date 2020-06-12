ROANOKE, Va. Kroger stores in the area will return to normal hours on Sunday, the chain’s headquarters said.
Stores in Kroger’s Mid-Atlantic Division, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio, will open at 6 a.m. each day and close at 10 p.m., 11 p.m. or midnight. Customers can visit the Kroger website to view exact hours for local stores.
Pharmacy hours will not change. Fuel centers will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. Senior and high-risk shopping hours will remain for the time being, but will be extended from 6 to 8 a.m. on Tuesday through Thursday each week.
Hours were changed in mid-March in response to the coronavirus.
Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic, said safety is top priority.
“The expanded hours will allow for more social distancing of our customers. We will still utilize the same stringent sanitation requirements throughout our locations and ask that customers continue to practice social distancing and wear masks while shopping,” she said.
As safety measures, Kroger stores continue to limit store capacity, enhance sanitation, use Plexiglass barriers at registers, apply social distancing decals to floors, offer sanitizer stations throughout stores, provide personal protective equipment for associates, monitor associates’ temperatures and expand curbside pickup, delivery and contactless payment.