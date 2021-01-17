Gov. Andy Beshear recently announced a partnership to expedite the rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations in Kentucky.
The first Kroger regional drive-through vaccination sites will open the week of Feb. 1 for Kentuckians in Phases 1A, 1B and 1C. The governor said more details will be announced on site locations by Jan. 28.
“Last year, when we were wondering when anybody who wanted a COVID-19 test would be able to get one, Kroger made that a reality,” Beshear said. “That testing partnership created the national model for surge testing. … We’re grateful to the entire Kroger team for making it possible.”
The three tiers of Phase 1 cover: frontline essential workers (health care, first responders, corrections, education, food/agriculture, manufacturing, postal, public transit, grocery); other essential workers (transportation/logistics, food service shelter/housing, finance, IT & communication, energy, media, legal, public safety, water/wastewater); and adults of any age with certain conditions (cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down syndrome, heart conditions, immunocompromised state, obesity, severe obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, smoking, type 2 diabetes).
Beshear said the state expects to finish administering initial vaccination doses for K-12 educators and support staff the week of Feb. 1.
The governor urged everyone to be patient as vaccine allocations from the federal government are too small to cover everyone in Phases 1A, 1B and 1C. The goal is to administer 90% of vaccines within one week of their arrival at a distribution site.
As of this past Thursday, 324,650 COVID-19 vaccine doses had been received in Kentucky — 172,537 had been administered, including 28,977 to long-term facility residents and staff.