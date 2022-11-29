ASHLAND Conquest Books will celebrate a non-traditional Christmas will the appearance of Krampus, the goat-headed goblin from Alpine folklore who, every Dec. 5, visits children all over the world, along with his counterpart Sinterklaas, or St. Nicholas.
While Santa treats the good children, Krampus exacts revenge against bad children.
The night is known as Krampusnacht. Krampus plays fiendish tricks on naughty kids in the dark, but on the morning of Dec. 6, good little children wake to find coins in their shoes left by Saint Nick.
To celebrate this haunting tradition, the Storytellers of Appalachia Book Club will host a local dark fantasy/horror author book fair 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Conquest Books, 323 15th St.
Participating authors include:
• 1 to 3 p.m. — Gwen Alyce Clayton, an Ashland-based paranormal fiction writer whose books center around a haunted winery. Krampus is a character featured in her second book, “Zinfandel’s Grimoire.”
• 3 to 5 p.m. — Charles D. Romans, author of “Shadows,” a collection of dark stories in the genres of fantasy, horror and science fiction. Romans also hosts the podcast, “Shadows of Legend.”
• 5 to 7 p.m. — Edwin Talmadge Callihan, a Flatwoods native and owner of Conquest Books. He is also the co-creator of the underground horror magazine “Gravely Unusual” and contributor to several horror anthologies and magazines.